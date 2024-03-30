Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Babita’s act adds fire to Virat-Amruta enmity

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen Amruta (Sriti Jha) resolving matters between the Ahujas and her family, by getting Virat (Arijit Taneja) his business deal back. As we know, Amruta met Mr Singhania and prompted him to go ahead with the deal with the Ahujas. We also saw Singhania place the condition of Amruta handling the paperwork for their deal, which Virat accepted.

The coming drama will see Babita (Kishori Shahane) make a new plan to put down Virat in front of Amruta’s eyes. She will plan a get-together for Holi but will hide the big surprise planned for the evening. Babita would have organized the Roka ceremony of Ishika and Jayesh, but would keep this a secret from Virat.

Babita will ask Virat to go and invite Amruta’s family for the Holi puja so that they can make a new beginning as neighbours. However, Amruta and family will be shocked to see Jayesh and Ishika’s roka happening there. This will further infuriate Amruta and she will assume it to be a big plan of Virat.

How will Amruta react now?

