Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat talks to Amruta about his failed marriage

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen confusions prevailing in the marriage of Amruta (Sriti Jha) with Gautam. As we know, the astrologers matching kundalis of Gautam and Amruta made a mistake and matched Amruta’s kundali with Virat’s (Arijit Taneja). They even told Amruta’s family that the kundalis matched perfectly with it being a perfect match.

On the other hand, we have seen Babita announcing the Roka of Virat with Sanjana. However, this has made Virat unhappy as he is worried about his marriage of the past and the divorce. We saw how Dildar warned Babita about rekindling Virat’s old pain by getting him married again.

The coming episode will see Virat sitting by himself, thinking about his past. Amruta will give him company, and will understand his sorrow. As we know, Amruta knows that Virat is a divorcee, who has gone through a lot in life. Virat will open his feelings and talk to Amruta about how divorce shatters a person and kills him from the inside. Amruta also will talk about the pain that a broken relationship gives and will talk about her marriage break up after engagement.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 63 29th January Written Episode Update

Babita announced the engagement of Virat and Sanjana. This upset Virat.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.