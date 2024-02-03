Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat to stop Amruta’s engagement?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen confusions prevailing and resulting in dramatic twists. As we know, Virat (Arijit Taneja) is well aware of Amruta (Sriti Jha) knowing that he is a divorcee. In fact, Virat asked Amruta to now let this fact out.

We saw how Dnyaneshwari got to know that Virat is a divorcee through Ishika. The old lady assumes that Virat is trying to get closer to Amruta whose marriage has been fixed.

Dnyaneshwari will in the due course of time warn the Ahuja family that they need to stop Virat’s dirty moves towards Amruta. She will also let it out that she is aware of Virat being a divorcee. This will hurt Virat a lot.

The coming episode will see Virat coming with band and music to stop the engagement of Amruta. Virat will reveal the other fact to Dnyaneshwari that his son is a divorcee who has left his wife and has gone to live with a younger lady.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 67 2nd February Written Episode Update

Tara withdrew money from Virat’s account in the name of Amruta.

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.