Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Priyanka schemes against Virat; accuses him of raping her

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with the entry of actor Ravish Desai in the role of Shubh, who was Amruta’s (Sriti Jha) ex-suitor. We have also written about Virat (Arijit Taneja) being upset that he was not earning for his family, while his wife was earning. Virat got the idea of converting his car into a cab and using it to make money. Babita was against the idea of Virat and belittled the job of a cab driver. However, Amruta supported Virat’s decision and asked him to go ahead.

The upcoming episode will see Virat getting into a big problem with Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) coming out of jail. As we know, Ishika and Priyanka are hand in glove in creating problems for Amruta and Virat. We saw Priyanka vowing that she would use the same law rules to break both Amruta and Virat.

The audience will see a drastic plan made by Priyanka to trap Virat. Priyanka will create a situation where Virat and Priyanka will be alone, and she will later accuse Virat of raping her. Virat will have no proof to prove his innocence. Priyanka, on the other hand, would have made a solid plan to trap Virat and thus separate both Virat and Amruta.

Will Virat be arrested the same?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.