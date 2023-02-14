Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Viaan overhears Ehsan making a yacht booking to spend quality time with Kathaa. This leaves Viaan concerned that Ehsan might end up breaking Katha’s heart.

Viaan gets worried for Kathaa and soon decides to talk to Viaan. The latter confronts Ehsan regarding his date with Kathaa. However, Ehsan gets angry and warns Viaan to stop meddling between him and Kathaa.

Now in the coming episode, Kathaa will get ready to accompany Aarav for his Karate class. On the other hand, Aarav will show a bouquet of roses and chocolates to Katha that he plans to give for his valentine’s date. Surprised by this, Kathaa will try to explain to Aarav that he is too young for all of this but Aarav keeps on explaining how he feels something special about this person.

Will Viaan meet Aarav’s mother Kathaa?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.