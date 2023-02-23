Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, the EarthCon 50th Anniversary party winds down. Soon, the cater approaches Kathaa and inquires about Viaan’s whereabouts. He tells Kathaa that he has long catered to Viaan’s office.

After each party, Viaan personally tips his waiters. After hearing this, Kathaa recalls a memory from Viaan’s friend party, where his friend mentioned how Viaan is always there for them whenever they are in need, and Jeetu ji also mentioned Viaan’s helpful nature not being in the spotlight. Kathaa became aware of Viaan’s humble demeanour.

Now in the coming episode, Kathaa will wonder why Aarav is being so secretive about the drawing that he plans to give Robin. On the other hand, Viaan will be overwhelmed after receiving a special gift i.e a drawing of a bird from Aarav. With some last-minute changes, Kathaa decides to go with Viaan for the Lonavala project. While both Viaan and Kathaa are on their way to Lonavala, Katha notices a beautiful drawing on the back seat and wonders who gave this to Viaan.

Will Kathaa find out about Viaan and Aarav’s friendship during the Lonavala trip?

