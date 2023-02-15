Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Viaan gets worried for Kathaa and soon decides to talk to Viaan. The latter confronts Ehsan regarding his date with Kathaa. However, Ehsan gets angry and warns Viaan to stop meddling between him and Kathaa.

On the other hand, at home, Aarav shows a bouquet of roses and chocolates to Kathaa that he plans to give for his valentine’s date. Kathaa tries to convince Aarav that he is too young for things like Valentine’s day but is surprised when Aarav asks her to be his forever Valentine.

Now in the coming episode, Viaan will be singing an impromptu song at a small get-together. Witnessing a different and soft side to Viaan, Kathaa will be a little surprised wondering what kind of person Viaan is. Post the get-together, Viaan will offer to drop Kathaa home as it gets very late but she refuses. While they both are talking, Katha’s sister-in-law happens to pass by them leaving her in doubt.

What will happen next?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.