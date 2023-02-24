Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, after each party, Viaan personally tips his waiters. After hearing this, Kathaa recalls a memory from Viaan’s friend party, where his friend mentioned how Viaan is always there for them whenever they are in need, and Jeetu ji also mentioned Viaan’s helpful nature not being in the spotlight. Kathaa became aware of Viaan’s humble demeanour.

Later, Kathaa wonders why Aarav is being so secretive about the drawing that he plans to give Robin. On the other hand, with some last-minute changes, Kathaa decides to go with Viaan for the Lonavala project.

Now in the coming episode, Aarav will surprise Viaan with a drawing of the bird, Robin. When Viaan sees the drawing, he is overwhelmed with emotions and gets a little teary-eyed. Looking at Viaan’s expression, Aarav will tell Viaan it’s okay to cry and express your feelings. Viaan informs Aarav that he is a boy and that boys do not cry. Aarav will explain that it is completely normal for boys to cry, and his mother always says that you should never differentiate between a boy and a girl. On the other hand, Viaan will show Kathaa the drawing which Kathaa will try to understand more about Viaan’s friend.

Will Kathaa find out about Viaan and Aarav’s friendship during the Lonavala trip?

