Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Viaan messages Batman aka Aarav, that the location of the date is not anything like a dhaba. Which, Aarav messages him that it’s fine if the location is fancy as his mother tells him that location isn’t important; what matters is the company. So, he advises Viaan to keep the conversation simple and put on a cute face.

On the other hand, Shamita joins EarthCon and soon storms out of Viaan’s cabin, rounding up everyone. She accuses Viaan of bribing her with money in exchange for one night with him.

Now, in the coming episode, during the meeting, EarthCon board members will call Kathaa to inform her that she has been elected as the presiding officer for the Viaan and Shamita case investigation. Whereas Viaan will call everyone in his cabin and announce that he is temporarily stepping down from his role until the investigation is completed on moral grounds. Ehsan’s mother, on the other hand, will tell him that the Viaan situation benefits him greatly.

What will Kathaa do now?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.