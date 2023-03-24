Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Shamita is seen in Kathaa’s cabin where Kathaa asks her about the accusation she has made against Viaan. Shamita reveals in front of Kathaa that Viaan fired her unfairly, without giving her proper clarity.

On the contrary, Ehsaan is seen encouraging and standing in support of Viaan to fight this battle against Shamita because he hasn’t done anything wrong and shouldn’t be just sitting back and watching her wrongdoings.

Now, in the coming episode, Ehsaan’s mother will suggest to Teji that she should persuade Viaan to privately settle the issue with Shamita and step down from his role as CEO of EarthCon. Meanwhile, during the investigation meeting, Viaan will be seen refusing to send any messages to Shamita and asserting that he has never engaged in such behaviour. Kathaa rebukes Viaan and questions if he has never acted in such a manner before.

Will Viaan prove his innocence?

