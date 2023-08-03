ADVERTISEMENT
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan’s relationship gets Teji’s approval

Kathaa gets overjoyed when Viaan informs her that Teji has accepted their relationship in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Aug,2023 14:42:25
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan's relationship gets Teji's approval

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Viaan tries to make a romantic move on Kathaa while they are at the office. Kathaa lovingly pushes him away, stating it’s a workplace. However, Viaan insists on revealing their love, whereas Kathaa prefers to wait for the right time.

Aarav tells Viaan to bring his special friend to his mom’s birthday party. Soon, he makes Viaan and Kathaa meet each other to bring them closer. Later on the call, Viaan mentions to Kathaa that Aarav has invited Teji to the party, and she plans to come to the party.

In the coming episode, Kathaa will be overjoyed when Viaan informs her that Teji has accepted their relationship. Viaan will tell Kathaa that he hopes Aarav also approves of their relationship. Kathaa will inform Neerja that Teji has accepted the relationship. Neerja will scream in excitement when she hears this.

Is this Teji’s new drama?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, and Reeta Prajapati.

Manisha Suthar

Read Latest News