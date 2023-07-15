Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa decides to propose Viaan

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering,Kathaa Ankahee, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Seema tells the truth about Teji to Kathaa (Aditi Sharma). The latter soon informs Viaan (Adnan Khan) about how his father tried to contact him multiple times, but Teji kept him away from him. Viaan’s father used to give him gifts and messages, but Teji always returned them. Viaan breaks down when he hears this.

Viaan learns through Kathaa how upset his father was because Teji was delaying his divorce and keeping him away from meeting Viaan. Teji and Farah, on the other hand, consult with a lawyer about not disclosing the truth to Viaan. Soon, Viaan confronts Teji and also calls a press conference. At the conference, he gives Seema the acknowledgment she deserves.

In the coming episode, Kathaa loves Viaan’s gestures and starts falling in love with him. Katha visits Gurudwara seeking help from God, asking for a sign about her feelings. Soon, she sees Viaan standing beside her. He reveals that he came to give seva at the Gurudwara. Kathaa joins him in the work. However, Kathaa’s finger gets burnt while preparing meals, and Viaan worries for him. Kathaa understands the signs and decides to propose Viaan.

Will she succeed in her plan?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.