Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa’s proposal makes Viaan emotional

Kathaa holds Viaan’s hands and finally confesses her love to Viaan in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Jul,2023 15:21:29
Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. According to the storyline, Aarav notices his mother upset and informs Robin, aka Viaan, that her mother (Kathaa) is upset and she doesn’t have someone to talk to about it.

Aarav would add that her mother requires someone specific to communicate with. On the other hand, Viaan (Adnan Khan) asks Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) what is upsetting her and insists on sharing her emotions with him. Aarav decides to go to Kathaa’s office. As soon as he comes to the gate, he witnesses his Robin. Aarav discovers that his Robin is Kathaa’s boss and gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Kathaa holds Viaan’s hands and finally confesses her love to Viaan. Hearing something he wanted to hear for a long time makes Viaan emotional.

Is this the beginning of a new chapter in Katha and Viaan’s life or will fate bring a new twist? Will Aarav accept Viaan as Katha’s special friend?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

