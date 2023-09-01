Television | Spoilers

Teji learns that Kathaa can never become a mother again. This news shocks Teji and she refuses to get Kathaa and Viaan married in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee.

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kathaa and Viaan go on a chai date. As they sit together, sipping on their chai and engaging in a heartfelt conversation, Kathaa inadvertently twists her ankle, rendering her unable to walk. Concern and care filled Viaan picks up Kathaa into his arms. With a warm smile and a touch of shyness, Kathaa finds herself carried effortlessly by Viaan toward his car. Soon Kathaa blushes seeing Viaan’s sweet gesture.

Later, Kathaa, Teji, Viaan, and Maaya Maasi get together to have a discussion about the marriage. Soon, Teji and Maaya bring up the topic of a baby. They continue to speak about Kathaa and Viaan’s (Adnan Khan) future baby. However, Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) firmly mentions that she won’t have a second baby and Aarav will be her only child. This shocks Teji and she creates a scene in front of all.

In the coming episode, Teji and Maaya Maasi come to speak to Kathaa’s parents about the same. However, amidst their conversation, Teji learns that Kathaa can never become a mother again. This news shocks Teji and she refuses to get Kathaa and Viaan married. Kathaa’s family is shocked by Teji’s decision.

Will Viaan manage to convince his mother of the marriage?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, and Reeta Prajapati.