Television | Spoilers

Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa clash over Aarav's decision-making

Kathaa argues with Viaan and makes it clear that when it comes to decisions involving Aarav, she cannot afford to compromise. Soon, Kathaa asserts that, as Aarav's mother, there are certain decisions that she will solely take in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Aug,2023 13:00:24
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa clash over Aarav's decision-making 845908

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, During Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Kathaa’s (Aditi Sharma) roka ceremony, a delightful surprise unfolded as Viaan’s Maaya Maasi makes an entry.

Viaan’s face lit up with happiness upon spotting her, and he eagerly introduces her to Kathaa. Maaya Maasi learns about Kathaa’s son named Aarav. What could have been a potentially awkward moment gracefully transformed into something heartwarming, as Maaya Maasi starts bonding with Aarav and Kathaa.

In the coming episode, Kathaa and Viaan engage in a heated debate over the matter of giving Aarav a sum of 56 thousand. Concerned that such an amount might lead to Aarav’s spoiling, Kathaa argues with Viaan. She candidly expresses her stance to Viaan, making it clear that when it comes to decisions involving Aarav, she cannot afford to compromise. This stance leaves Viaan feeling disheartened. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when Kathaa asserts that, as Aarav’s mother, there are certain decisions that she will solely take. This leaves Viaan shocked.

Will Kathaa and Viaan call off their marriage?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, and Reeta Prajapati.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

