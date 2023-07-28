Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan learns about Kathaa's son Aarav being his Batman

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Aarav decides to go to Kathaa’s office. As soon as he comes to the gate, he witnesses his Robin. Aarav discovers that his Robin is Kathaa’s boss and gets shocked.

Meanwhile, Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) holds Viaan’s (Adnan Khan) hands and confesses her love to Viaan. Hearing something he wanted to hear for a long time makes Viaan emotional.

In the coming episode, Kathaa shares a special revelation with Viaan, showing him a picture of her son, Aarav. As the picture unfolds, Viaan is taken aback to realize that Kathaa’s son is none other than his beloved Batman. Kathaa then reveals that she knew about the secret identity of Viaan’s Batman, her son Aarav.

Will Aarav accept Viaan as Katha’s special friend?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.

Also Read: Between the battles of love and betrayal, will true love find its way? Witness the tale unfold in StarPlus’ musical saga Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si starrig Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe