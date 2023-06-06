ADVERTISEMENT
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan's newfound happiness surprises Kathaa

Viaan and Kathaa will have a heartfelt conversation on the way home. Viaan will tell Kathaa that his outlook on life has changed. Kathaa will notice how happy Viaan is right now in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jun,2023 17:05:11
Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. According to the storyline, all the school group’s parents seek Viaan’s advice to solve their child’s problems. Viaan suggests that all the parents should meet in person and solve their kid’s issues together.

Later, Viaan decides to accompany Aarav to the father-and-son basketball match. Meanwhile, Katha feels helpless as Viaan keeps reminding her of her late husband, Adi. Katha finds herself falling for Viaan more and more with time.

In the coming episode, Viaan and Kathaa will have a heartfelt conversation on the way home. Viaan will tell Kathaa that his outlook on life has changed. He was a pessimist about everything, but now he finds joy in the smallest things. Hearing this, Kathaa will notice how happy Viaan is right now. Viaan will also mention how excited he is to see Batman daily, leaving Kathaa speechless.

Will Kathaa inform Viaan about Batman’s identity? What will Kathaa do now?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.

