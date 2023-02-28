Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Jeetu bhai informs both Kathaa and Viaan, that Pyramid has already submitted the design and budget without doing a recce while Kathaa and Viaan are in Lonavala for the same.

Due to Earthcon’s credibility and a good name in the industry, the client commits to the board that Earthcon has better designs and they will submit the same. With full faith in Kathaa, Viaan starts working with her to ensure both the plan and budget are submitted on time. While working together, Viaan’s feelings for Katha continue to grow.

Now in the coming episode, Viaan will come to Kathaa’s room to give her tea when she is on a video call with Aarav, but there will be a hit-and-miss. As soon as Viaan will enter the room the phone will get disconnected. On the other hand, Ehsan will confront Teji about why she is so mad at Kathaa. Teji will reveal how Kathaa changed the AV for Earthcons 50 years’ celebration party and how Viaan took a stand for her. Annoyed by Viaan’s behavior, Teji will confess that she hates seeing them together to which Ehsan will react by saying that even he doesn’t like seeing them together.

Will Kathaa’s feelings for Viaan ever change?

