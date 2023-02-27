Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Aarav surprises Viaan with a drawing of the bird, Robin. When Viaan sees the drawing, he is overwhelmed with emotions and gets a little teary-eyed. Looking at Viaan’s expression, Aarav tells Viaan it’s okay to cry and express your feelings.

Viaan informs Aarav that he is a boy and that boys do not cry. Aarav explains that it is completely normal for boys to cry, and his mother always says that you should never differentiate between a boy and a girl. On the other hand, Viaan shows Kathaa the drawing which Kathaa tries to understand more about Viaan’s friend.

Now in the coming episode, Jeetu bhai informs both Kathaa and Viaan, that Pyramid has already submitted the design and budget without doing a recce while Kathaa and Viaan are in Lonavala for the same. Due to Earthcon’s credibility and a good name in the industry, the client commits to the board that Earthcon has better designs and they will submit the same. With full faith in Kathaa, Viaan starts working with her to ensure both the plan and budget are submitted on time. While working together, Viaan’s feelings for Katha continue to grow.

Will Kathaa’s feeling for Viaan ever change?

