Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Teji comes to the office and asks Kathaa to show her the AV that she made for EarthCon’s 50th-anniversary celebration. Teji gets emotional while watching EarthCon’s journey and how Viaan’s father built the company.

On the other hand, while Kathaa and Viaan are having a fun argument in the car, Viaan notices his father’s ex-girlfriend, which makes him anxious as he recalls his childhood. When Kathaa notices it, she tries to comfort Viaan.

Now in the coming episode, Teji will get angry at Katha for changing the AV by replacing Viaan’s father’s visuals and making it all about Viaan and Eshan at the EarthCon’s 50th-anniversary celebration. As Teji yells at Kathaa, Viaan will defend Katha.

How will Kathaa react to the same?

