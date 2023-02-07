Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Katha arranges a photo shoot for the whole team at the firm. During the shoot, Ehsan tries to get closer to Katha by putting his hands around her. Watching both of them getting close, Viaan gets jealous. After the shoot, out of jealousy Viaan finds the photographer’s laptop and deletes all the pictures with Ehsan’s arms around Katha.

Later, Kathaa gets an invitation to a party in her office. However, she refuses to attend the party as the theme of the party is traditional and she will have to dress up like a bride. Aarav learns about Kathaa’s party and decides to arrange a dress. He seeks help from Viaan who informs her to rent a dress instead of purchasing one. Aarav likes the idea and orders a dress for Kathaa.

Now, in the coming episode, Aarav will gift the outfit to Kathaa which will leave her surprised as she will get worried about how did Aarav afford the same. Neerja will assure Kathaa that Aarav got the outfit with his savings. On the other hand, Kathaa will come to the party wearing the same dress leaving Viaan mesmerized at the party. Ehsan will notice Viaan’s expression which will leave him confused wondering what’s happening.

Will Viaan learn about Kathaa being Aarav’s mother?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.