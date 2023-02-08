Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Kathaa gets an invitation to a party in her office. However, she refuses to attend the party as the theme of the party is traditional and she will have to dress up like a bride. Aarav learns about Kathaa’s party and decides to arrange a dress. He seeks help from Viaan who informs her to rent a dress instead of purchasing one. Aarav likes the idea and orders a dress for Kathaa.

Aarav gifts the outfit to Kathaa which leaves her surprised as she will get worried about how did Aarav afford the same. Neerja assures Kathaa that Aarav got the outfit with his savings. On the other hand, Kathaa comes to the party wearing the same dress leaving Viaan mesmerized at the party. Ehsan notices Viaan’s expression which leaves him confused wondering what’s happening.

Now, in the coming episode, Viaan notices Ehsan’s behaviour towards Kathaa and confronts him. Viaan questions Ehsan about his feelings for Kathaa. He mentions that Kathaa is a mother of a child who has faced a lot of struggles. Soon, Ehsan reveals that he has strong feelings for Kathaa and wants to come close to her.

Will Viaan bring Ehsan and Kathaa close?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.