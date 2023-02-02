Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Ehsan gets jealous seeing Viaan getting a thank you card from Aarav. Ehsan gets very upset that Kathaa didn’t inform him about Aarav going missing. He asks Kathaa to promise him that whatever happens, she has to tell him first. Meanwhile, Viaan overhears the conversation and strangely feels jealous.

Aarav gets irritated that the school guard addressed Viaan as his father. He asks Katha how the guard can refer to anyone as his father. Soon, Kathaa tries to calm him down. Later, Kathaa tells Neerja that she will let Viaan do whatever he wants, but her feelings for him will never change and she will always despise him.

Now in the coming episode, Aarav takes a Karate lesson and soon, the Karate teacher tells the student to come separately and break the board with a kick. Aarav tries and fails to break it. Viaan happens to see him and tells him not to worry, and gives an example that Batman also loses sometimes. He tries to motivate him but Aarav replies that Robins also helps him and leaves.

Will Viaan form a close bond with Aarav?

