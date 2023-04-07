Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Viaan goes on a dinner date with Kathaa to confess his feelings. However, Reet experiences pain in her stomach, and Kathaa gets a call.

Later, Kathaa reaches Garewal Mansion to find Reet struggling as her water breaks, and takes her to the hospital. Soon, Reet gives birth to a baby boy and Kathaa congratulates Yuvraj for becoming the father of a son.

Now, in the coming episode, Kathaa and Aarav sit together and cherish old memories through a photo album, during which Aarav becomes emotional and inquires about his father. Kathaa tells Neerja that she did everything she could to keep Aarav happy but was unable to fulfill the gap left by his father. Viaan, on the other hand, professes to Ehsaan that he wishes to be a father figure to Kathaa’s son and expresses his desire to see Kathaa happy.

Will Viaan confess his feelings to Kathaa?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.