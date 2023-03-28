Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Shamita is seen in Kathaa’s cabin where Kathaa asks her about the accusation she has made against Viaan. Shamita reveals in front of Kathaa that Viaan fired her unfairly, without giving her proper clarity.

On the other hand, Ehsaan is seen encouraging and standing in support of Viaan to fight this battle against Shamita because he hasn’t done anything wrong and shouldn’t be just sitting back and watching her wrongdoings.

Now, in the coming episode, Viaan will be seen denying that he never messaged Shamita, while Katha will snap at him and ask if he has never done something like this before; leaving him speechless. The other board member will also pressurize Viaan to respond to Katha’s question. Viaan will then admit that he has done this in the past. Katha will be shocked and emotional listening to Viaan’s honest confession.

Will Kathaa find out the real truth?

