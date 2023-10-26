Television | Spoilers

Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kammo to seek revenge from Kavya

Kammo inadvertently discovered Kavya's true identity as the sister of Dr. Navya, a connection rooted in a heart-wrenching event 12 years’ prior when Kammo tragically lost her child in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Oct,2023 13:11:05
Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adhiraj and Kavya’s relationship hits a rocky patch. Adhiraj took the blame for circulating the viral video, but Kavya discovers the truth: the real culprit comes forward and reveals that Adhiraj took the blame to protect him. Later, as Kavya gets trapped, Adiraj saves Kavya from infuriating villagers.

In the coming episode, a new problem surfaced in Kavya and Adhiraj’s life, endangering them in Basant Khedi, but an unexpected savior emerged in the form of Kammo, who initially rescued them out of a sense of humanity. However, this benevolent act took an ominous twist, as Kammo’s intentions towards Kavya turned nasty. Amidst this misunderstanding, during a phone call, Kammo inadvertently discovered Kavya’s true identity as the sister of Dr. Navya, a connection rooted in a heart-wrenching event 12 years’ prior when Kammo tragically lost her child.

Kavya refuses to work with Adi when she finds out that his brother is involved in ruining the hospital project. Meanwhile, Kavya decides to tell the villagers the truth about her sister.

Will Adhiraj and Kavya be able to save themselves from Kammo trap?

Manisha Suthar

