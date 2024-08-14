Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Serial Upcoming Twist: Kavya Threatens To Ruin Adhiraj’s Life

Sony TV’s popular show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under DJ’s Creative, the audience sees interesting twists and turns in the lives of Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) and Adhiraj (Mishkat Varma). Adhiraj orders to continue the strike until things turn in his favor and he becomes the Chief Minister. On the other hand, Kavya steps in to support the Taxi Driver’s strike.

In the upcoming episode, CM orders to stop Kavya Bansal, and an officer informs Kavyaa that if she doesn’t stop the protest immediately, she will get suspended. Kavya becomes happy hearing this, says they can do whatever they wish, and continues the protest. Later, Adhiraj comes, and Kavya defames his name. But Adhiraj plays smart and supports Adhiraj, asking for justice.

Later, Kavya comes to Adhiraj’s house full of anger. Adhiraj questions why she is here and what she wishes to do. Kavya very bluntly reveals that earlier, she used to get upset when Adhiraj did something wrong, but now he does wrong with so many people but still doesn’t have a little shame. Kavya threatens Adhiraj that if she does one last thing, then she will ruin his life.

Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This story will inspire and captivate you as Kavya and Adhiraj part ways.