Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Serial Upcoming Twist: OMG! Adhiraj And Kavya’s Car Bump Into Each Other

In Sony TV’s popular show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, the audience witnessed a major twist with a three-year leap. It is produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under DJ’s Creative Unit. Everyone’s life has changed drastically. Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) has become a travel agent, while Adhiraj (Mishkat Varma) has become an angry man. The new character, Mudit Nayar, who plays Vicky (Mudit Nayar), has also joined the show.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Adhiraj threatening her father that if he does not let him talk to the CM, he will commit suicide, standing on the edge of the terrace. However, Giriraj worries about Adhiraj’s behavior, and the whole family is shocked. However, Adhiraj does not commit suicide.

Later, Adhiraj heads out for some work with Sanjeev. On his way in the car, another car bumps into Adhiraj’s car. Soon, the new character, Vicky, knocks on Adhiraj’s car, questioning them for crashing into the car. But Adhiraj ignores him. However, while communicating with someone, Adhiraj comes out of the as well as Kavya. Kavya makes it clear to Vicky that the accident didn’t happen because of her. But Vicky blames Kavya, saying because she was rushing, the car met with an accident. Kavya comes to talk with Adhiraj, but she is unaware of the person’s identity: her ex-husband, Adhiraj Pradhan.

