Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Adhiraj and Kavya get romantic on Valentine’s Day

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya gets shocked and wonders about the knife. The inspector takes Kavya to police station for further investigations. Kavya gets suspicious about the knife and decides to probe the matter. Soon, during her investigation, she learns that it is Giriraj who is trying to frame her in the murder case.

Kavya learns that Giriraj has taken her finger prints and placed it on the knife and is putting her in trouble. She soon goes and confront Giriraj and warns to take actions against him. While, she fails to find a strong proof, she decides to put Giriraj behind the bars.

In the coming episode, Kavya gets stressed about the entire murder case drama. Meanwhile, Adhiraj arranges a romantic dinner date for Kavya on Valentine’s Day. The two share romantic moments together as Kavya fears getting arrested and Adhiraj fears losing Kavya. Amidst their romantic moments, Kavya and Adhiraj also get emotional.

Anurag tells Omi to stay quiet about his involvement in the case of Navya Bansal's death.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.