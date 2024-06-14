Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Adhiraj Cancels Kavya’s Transfer, Shubh Provokes

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, the audience has seen nail-biting dramas. According to the previous episode, Giriraj smartly traps Anjali in his cunning plan. As a result, Anjali gets jailed for corruption. Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) can’t help her mother, but she comes to meet her. Kavya promises Anjali that she will get her bailed out as soon as possible. In contrast, Giriraj teases Kavya and Anjali inside the jail.

In the upcoming episode, a major drama occurs when Kavya learns that Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) canceled her transfer. The next morning, Adhiraj receives Kavya’s transfer letter at the door, which he hides from her. Later, Adhiraj looks suspicious, and he meets the Collector officer. Adhiraj requests the officer to cancel Kavya’s transfer order, which Shubh overhears from the window.

Soon, Shubh goes to Kavya, questioning her decision to send Adhiraj to meet the officer in order to cancel the transfer order. Acknowledging the truth, Kavya gets shocked and clueless at the same time. Will this increase the distance between Kavya and Adhiraj, or will Kavya discover the reason for Adhiraj’s step?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. Her unwavering determination to protect him from their schemes is a testament to her strength. This is a story that will inspire and captivate you.