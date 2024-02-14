Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Adhiraj plans to disclose Navya’s tragic death truth to Kavya

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Giriraj and Adhiraj blame Kavya for Omi’s condition. Kavya feels guilty and comes up with a solution. Kavya brings Adhiraj to the hospital’s baby word and reveals to him about a child being orphan. Kavya suggest Adhiraj that Omi should adopt this baby and complete his family.

Adhiraj likes Kavya’s idea and supports her. However, Giriraj opposes Kavya’s idea. Omi blames Alka that because of her he had to face humiliation. Alka feels bad and decides to do birth control operation so that it will prove that she can also never become a mother. However, Kavya learns about the same and stops Alka. She fights against Giriraj to save Alka from birth control operation.

In the coming episode, Adhiraj finds out that the pharma company which was involved with Navya’s death was owned by Omi. He figures out that Omi is responsible for Navya’s death and breaks down. However, Adhiraj decides to reveal the truth to Kavya but Adhiraj’s mother stops him.

