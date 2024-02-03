Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Giriraj and Omi destroy files related to Navya’s death

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya and her family get angry at Omi for his cheap act. He openly confesses that he did it as he hates Kavya and her family. Adhiraj takes stand for Kavya and her family too. Later, Adhiraj takes Omi to Rajeev’s house and asks him to apologize. Omi folds his hand and apologizes to Rajeev but he ignores and refuses to accept his apology. Omi gets angry.

Adhiraj, earnestly requesting Rajiv’s acceptance of his relationship with Kavya, proposes to clear Navya’s name from all allegations. In the course of his investigation, he discovers Omi’s culpability in Navya’s tragic death. Just as Kavya enters, observing Adhiraj’s visibly worried demeanor, she questions him about the source of his distress, leaving the audience wondering if Adhiraj will reveal Omi’s involvement in front of Kavya.

In the coming episode, Adhiraj hides the truth from Kavya and tries to uncover the truth first himself. However, Omi and Giriraj learns that Adhiraj is trying to uncover Kavya’s sister Navya’s death mystery hence they burn the important files kept in the room. Adhiraj gets shocked and decides to extinguish the fire but Giriraj stops him.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 96 2 February 2024 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.