Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Giriraj Points Finger At Kavya For Humiliating Adhiraj Publicly

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon has seen major ups and downs in the last few days. According to the plot, Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) promises Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) to share fifty percent responsibility with her. Later, they work together to find good teachers for government schools, while Giriraj is busy allotting uneducated people as teachers to earn money.

In tonight’s gripping episode airing on 28th May 2024, Giriraj angrily accuses Kavya of being delighted to publicly humiliate Adhiraj by declaring him incompetent. Kavya retorts that she was actually on her way to bring the old list when she found out. Despite this explanation, Giriraj continues to yell at Kavya, prompting her to shout back, leaving Adhiraj and Giriraj stunned by her unexpected response.

Later, Adhiraj and Kavya face emotional turmoil, and both are unable to express their feelings. It will be interesting to see how Kavya and Adhiraj deal with their professional issues and not let them affect their personal lives.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This is a story that will inspire and captivate you.