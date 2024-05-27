Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Kavya and Adhiraj Announce Good News, Rajeev Becomes Unhappy

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, has seen a major twist in the last few days. As seen so far, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) confronts Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) regarding Giriraj’s interference. Later, Giriraj traps Kavya’s mother in his cunning plan. After an emotional conversation, Adhiraj and Kavya prepare to bring their child into the world. Later, Kavya questions Adhiraj about the list of teachers who will be appointed.

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting twist. During Alka and Sanjeev’s Roka ceremony, Kavya and Adhiraj arrive and announce some happy news with sweets. They congratulate everyone and share that they’ve just come from the hospital, and their child is absolutely healthy and normal. Hearing this, everyone is overjoyed and congratulates Kavya and Adhiraj. However, Kavya’s father, Rajeev, doesn’t seem happy.

It will be interesting to see how Kavya and Adhiraj manage their professional changes while managing their personal problems.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This is a story that will inspire and captivate you.