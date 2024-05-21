Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Kavya And Adhiraj Hide Pregnancy News From Each Other

In Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, the audience has seen major twists in the last few episodes. As seen so far, Shubham ( Kavya’s ex-fiance) suddenly appears in front of Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma), which surprises him. However, Adhiraj doesn’t let this affect him and takes Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) with him. Soon, they decide to ignore Shubham’s topic.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Kavya and Adhiraj try to hide pregnancy news from each other. Adhiraj, who already knows about Kavya’s pregnancy, wonders how Kavya will react if she finds out that he doesn’t want to become a father right now. On the other hand, Kavya is in a dilemma about whether to tell the truth.

In a surprising turn of events, Kavya and Adhiraj learn about the pregnancy news. However, Adhiraj still doesn’t want to become a father now, as he and Kavya have decided to fulfill their duty to save others’ kids. Later, at home, an event is held where everyone is taking care of Kavya. She is clueless about what’s happening, while Adhiraj worries about the consequences. It will be interesting to see how this confusion will be clear.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. Her unwavering determination to protect him from their schemes is a testament to her strength. This is a story that will inspire and captivate you.