Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya discovers Giriraj’s plan to frame her

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adhiraj and his mother get into an argument as Adhiraj wants to reveal the truth to Kavya. On the other hand, Adhiraj’s mother wants to hide it to save her son Omi. Soon, Kavya enters the picture and questions them about the fight. Adhiraj hugs Kavya and she tries to solve his fight with his mother.

Omi returns home from hospital and the family welcomes him. However, Adhiraj is still in dilemma. Meanwhile, a new twists unfold when a blooded knife is found in Kavya’s car. The police call Kavya and informs her about the same. Kavya gets shocked and wonders about the knife. The inspector takes Kavya to police station for further investigations.

In the coming episode, Kavya gets suspicious about the knife and decides to probe the matter. Soon, during her investigation, she learns that it is Giriraj who is trying to frame her in the murder case. She learns that Giriraj has taken her finger prints and placed it on the knife and is putting her in trouble.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 107 16 February 2024 Written Episode Update

The police call Kavya and informs her about the same. Kavya gets shocked and wonders about the knife. The inspector takes Kavya to police station for further investigations.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.