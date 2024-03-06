Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya pledges to get Omi punished

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya continuously questions Omi about the jacket to find out the real culprit. Omi gets anxiety attack and soon he starts shivering. Omi’s mother Malini comes and gets shocked to see Omi’s state. She gets angry at Kavya and blames her for Omi’s condition. However, Kavya tries to explain the situation to her mother-in-law, who refuses to believe her and asks her to leave.

Omi’s mother calms him down and promises to be her protector. Kavya at night finds out the burnt jacket and learns that it was Omi who killed her sister Navya. She goes and reveals the truth to Adhiraj. However, Kavya gets shocked when she finds out that Adhiraj knew the truth and he had hidden the same from Kavya. The latter feels cheated and breaks down.

In the coming episode, Malini tries to explain Kavya that they have not cheated on her. Omi is his son and any mother would have taken such a step to save her son. However, Kavya questions whether she is not the daughter of the house. This makes Malini speechless. Soon, Kavya pledges to get Omi punished for the crime that he has committed. Adhiraj tries to stop Kavya but she refuses to listen to him.

