Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Spoiler: Kavya Turns Dancer To Save Adiraj

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting dramas with the gripping plot. According to the plot, Amma Ji’s son reveals that Adiraj is using the plot that is under dispute, which may ruin Adiraj’s name, leaving Kavya worried. But all this was Amma Ji’s plan to create differences between Adiraj and Kavya. Soon, Kavya shares this with Adiraj, but he denies everything.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Ep 142 9th April 2024 Written Update

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see that Kavya tries to make Adiraj understand that the land on which he is planning to build a factory is under dispute, and she herself has filed to build a school there. This was Ammaji’s plan.

Amma Ji makes a foolproof plan to defame Adiraj and her son. She plans to defame Banti, and then Adiraj will automatically be defamed. But to help Adiraj, Kavya decides to transform herself and come to the party as a dancer. She starts dancing, and Adiraj tries to stop her.

