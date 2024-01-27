Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya’s father Rajeev gets humiliated at her reception

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya rushes to reach home on time but faces a new problem when her car’s tier gets punctured. While, she decides to use the stepney, but one goon steals it and runs away. Kavya gets worried. Kavya tries to find someone to drop her home. Soon, she gets lucky as Adiraj comes to pick Kavya. They manage to reach home on time. Later, at home, Kavya successfully completes the ritual.

The next day, Giriraj organizes a reception party for Kavya and Adiraj and invites Kavya’s family. However, Rajeev refuses to attend. Meanwhile, Panday reopens the murder case in which Adiraj was accused. Kavya goes missing from the reception, to gather crucial evidence that could potentially unveil the truth surrounding Adiraj’s case.

In the coming episode, Kavya returns home for her reception. While Kavya and Adhiraj’s dance, an unexpected twist takes place as Omi intoxicate Rajeev, leading to him donning a girl’s outfit and joining the dance. This incident sparks tension between the two families. Kavya gets shocked to see her father getting humiliated.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 90 25 January 2024 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.