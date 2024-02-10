Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Omi attempts suicide

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya becomes an IAS officer and gets posting in some other city. However, Adhiraj decides to speak to his dad and transfer Kavya’s posting to Lucknow. Kavya gets angry at Adhiraj for his decision. Soon, the two get into an ugly argument. Omi and Giriraj watch the two fight and get happy.

Kavya passes by Omi’s room wherein he witnesses the two fighting. Kavya overhears that Omi’s wife cannot get pregnant due to Omi’s infertility issue. Soon, the next morning, she comes up with a solution as she asks Omi’s wife to opt for IVF. However, this good idea turns bad as Omi gets angry at Kavya for interfering in his life. Giriraj and Adhiraj also get angry at Kavya as she gets blamed for exposing Omi’s infertility secret.

In the coming episode, Omi gets angry at his wife Alka for revealing his infertility secret to Kavya. He blames Alka as he believes that she never wanted anyone to blame her for not being able to conceive. Omi loses his cool and locks himself in the room. He picks up a blade and attempts suicide. The family gets shocked and breaks the door. They take unconscious Omi to the hospital.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 102 9 February 2024 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.