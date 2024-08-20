Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Upcoming Twist: Adhiraj Begs Pardon, Kavya Understands Her Mistake

Sony TV’s top show, Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, is produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under DJ Creative. The audience sees nail-biting twists and turns in the lives of Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) and Adhiraj (Mishkat Varma). Kavya decides to regain her IAS officer’s position, which makes her family happy.

In the upcoming episode, Adhiraj arrives at Kavya’s home injured. He meets Kavya’s mother and reveals that the taxi union people have now become Kavya’s enemy, too. They think Kavya is supporting Adhiraj. Adhiraj breaks down in front of Kavya’s mother, who gets emotional and tries to apply medicine to Adhiraj’s wounds. Adhiraj begs pardon from Kavya’s mother and expresses his grief.

Later, Adhiraj comes to meet Kavya at her house. In Kavya’s absence, Adhiraj patiently waits for her. As Kavya arrives, she sits beside Adhiraj. Both talk about their feelings and the mistakes they made in the past. Adhiraj begs pardon while Kavag understands her mistake. Adhiraj gives Kavya sweets, and at the same time, Vicky arrives with his aunt, bringing delicious food for Kavya. As Vicky enters the scene, Kavya ignores Adhiraj, leaving him feeling sad.

Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This story will inspire and captivate you as Kavya and Adhiraj part ways.