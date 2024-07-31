Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Upcoming Twist: Kavya Gets Angry With Her Family Members, Decides To Leave Home

Sony TV’s popular show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under DJ’s creative, the audience has seen engaging drama with IAS Kavya turning into a travel agent. Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) and Adhiraj (Mishkat Varma) part ways. A new character, Vicky (Mudit Nayar), enters Kavya’s life. Later, on his way to work, Adhiraj’s car accidentally bumps into Kavya and Vicky’s car.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a nail-biting twist in Kavya’s life. Kavya and Adhiraj, being so close to each other, do not meet. At the same time, the new character, Vicky, becomes Kavya’s friend. Kavya sends vadapav for her father. Later, Kavya gets the news of her father having a heart attack. Shocked by this news, she returns to Lucknow. As she arrives home, Kavya sees her father enjoying vadapav. Kavya gets upset with her father’s prank. She expresses her anger on the family members. Kavya decides to leave for Mumbai again, but her family calms her down.

