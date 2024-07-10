Krishna Mohini Serial Twist: Aryaman finds Mohini’s intentions suspicious; questions her

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni) trapping Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) well in her plan. As we know, Aryaman has been feeling guilty for having slept with Mohini, thereby cheating on his wife Krishna (Debattama Saha). We also wrote about Krishna being worried for Aryaman as he was not in his normal senses. Aryaman, on the other hand, tried to find out what had happened to him at the resort on the fateful night.

The upcoming episode will see Aryaman doing his thorough probe as he will find the actions of Mohini to be suspicious. Further, when Mohini will tell Aryaman that she is being blackmailed by pictures clicked from the room, Aryaman’s suspicion will get stronger. He will sense Mohini to have tried to get close with him from their first meeting. Aryaman will find out through his investigation that Mohini had come to the resort before time and was accompanied by her boyfriend.

With all this information before him, Aryaman will start to question Mohini on her intent behind coming to Daman.

