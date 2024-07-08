Krishna Mohini Serial Twist: Aryaman hides the truth from Krishna; feels guilty

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni) succeeding in trapping Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) at the resort room in Daman. She not only got his soup spiked, but also got the power connection switched off and appeared before Aryaman in the same get-up as Krishna. When Aryaman fainted, Mohini made use of the situation and created an ambience of Aryaman having indulged in se* with her. When Aryaman woke up, Mohini cried and told Aryaman that he forced himself upon her at night.

The upcoming episode will see Krishna (Debattama Saha) coming to the resort in Daman to see why Aryaman was not responding to calls. Aryaman will fear losing Krishna if he tells her the truth. This will stop him from revealing the truth to Krishna. Aryaman will not be able to look into the eyes of Krishna, and will get angry at her for no reason. When Krishna will suggest of staying back at the resort for a day, Aryaman will want to go back home.

Aryaman will be guilt-stricken that he could do this unruly act and ruin Krishna’s trust on him. He will go on to ask himself, how he could do this blunder when he could not think of any other female than Krishna.

Krishna Mohini Ep 70 7th July Written Episode Update

Mohini wept before Aryaman, making him realize what he had done to her last night. Aryaman initially refused to believe but was forced to believe what he saw in the room. He was worried for Krishna.

Will Aryaman get his answers?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.