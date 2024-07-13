Krishna Mohini Serial Twist: Krishna gets to know the truth; confronts Aryaman and Mohini

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Krishna (Debattama Saha) worrying over Aryaman’s (Fahmaan Khan) tension. She somewhere realized that his worry was related to Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni). Now, with Mohini getting pregnant, Krishna wanted to find out more about what was troubling Aryaman. Hence she decided to bring Mohini home.

The upcoming episode will finally open the lid to the secret. Krishna will find the close pictures of Mohini and Aryaman in the locker of their room. Krishna will be shocked to see Aryaman being intimate with Mohini. She will arrange for a surprise where she will call both Aryaman and Mohini to the terrace of their house. Aryaman will be delighted to see their pictures decorated nicely and will assume that Krishna has set up a romantic night. However, the truth will come crashing at him when Krishna will reveal that she has seen the pictures. Aryaman will try to tell Krishna about the shocking one-night stand of which he does not remember anything. Krishna will confront both Aryaman and Mohini and question them about their affair.

How will Aryaman justify his truth? Will Krishna get to know about Mohini’s plan?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.