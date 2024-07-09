Krishna Mohini Serial Twist: Krishna worries about Aryaman; starts her probe

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) getting trapped in the plan of Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni) completely. As we know, Mohini wore a saree and dressed up as Krishna (Debattama Saha) at the resort in Daman and enticed an already semi-conscious Aryaman. Aryaman felt the presence of Krishna near him and got romantic. After he fainted, Mohini planted a situation in the room that gave the impression that they had physical contact. The next morning, Mohini cried before Aryaman stating the same, which left Aryaman guilty and worried. In order to keep Krishna away from any problems, Aryaman hid the truth from Krishna.

We also saw Aryaman trying to find out through the waiter about his spiked soup. The upcoming episode will see that Aryaman will be worried and will try to recollect the happenings of the previous night. However, he will not be able to remember anything. He will be so stressed out that he will break the mirror in anger. Krishna will notice this restlessness in Aryaman. She will ask Aryaman to tell her the truth but he will not be able to do so. Krishna will be worried for Aryaman and will understand that he is stressed about something that happened in Daman. She will ask Keertan to go to the resort and make a complete search on things.

What will Krishna find from the resort?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.