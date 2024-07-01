Krishna Mohini Serial Twist: Mohini gets close to Aryaman; Krishna gets warned

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Ketaki Kulkarni) coming back as a beautiful girl Mohini. She has taken a place to stay in Aryaman’s house. Krishna (Debattama Saha) had strong doubts about the girl being Mohan. However, she could not prove it. However, Mohini’s behaviour made Krishna curious.

The upcoming episode will see Mohini planning to separate Aryaman and Krishna. According to her, Krishna left Mohan because of her love for Aryaman. And now, she will vow to separate them. As we know, Sid is giving the needed support to Mohini. He has also promised to marry her.

The episodes to air will see Mohini getting close to Aryaman without his own knowledge. Mohini will eat chat with Aryaman and will draw Aryaman close, pictures of which will be clicked. On the other hand, the pundit will warn Krishna of the upcoming danger. He will tell her that she will lose someone she loves a lot.

Krishna Mohini Ep 63 30th June Written Episode Update

Sid promised to marry Mohini, while he asked her to avenge both Aryaman and Krishna. Mohini vowed to separate the love birds Aryaman and Krishna.

What will happen now?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.