Krishna Mohini Serial Twist: Mohini’s pregnancy news stuns Aryaman; Krishna questions Mohini

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni) continuing to have strangle hold on Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan). As we know, Aryaman and Mohini have been threatened by someone with pictures and videos taken in the resort room. Amidst all this, Aryaman has found himself guilty of hiding things from Krishna (Debattama Saha).

The upcoming episode will see Mohini trap Aryaman further into a deeper hole with her faking her kidnap and asking Aryaman to save her. At the captivity spot, in the fight that will happen between Aryaman and the goons, he will be about to get shot when Mohini will save him. She will get minimally injured, for which Aryaman will take her to the hospital. At the hospital, Aryaman will be stunned when the doctor will tell that Mohini is pregnant. Krishna who will also be at the same hospital, will hear about Mohini being pregnant and will question Mohini about the father of the kid.

What will happen next?

