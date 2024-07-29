Krishna Mohini Serial Upcoming Twist: Mohini marries Sid; issues warning to Krishna

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen the engaging drama of Krishna (Debattama Saha) getting to know about Mohini being her brother Mohan. However, before she could react, she got to know that Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni) was kidnapped. The family got to know about Sid’s involvement in the entire fiasco. Kundan reprimanded Sid and told him frankly that he would not benefit from this, and threatened to get him arrested. Amidst this, Krishna was worried over the kidnapping of Mohini.

The upcoming episode will see a big twist with Mohini appearing in the house. But she will come along with Sid in a married avatar. Sid and Mohini would have married and this would further shock Krishna and the family. Krishna will try to explain to Mohini that Sid is fooling her so that he can escape his arrest and get the comfort of his family.

However, Mohini will not be ready to believe. She will go on blaming Krishna for her downfall and will question Krishna over her disappearance from her life when she wanted her. Krishna will be shocked at Mohini’s accusations. Mohini will further warn her sister to stay away from her marital life.

Will Krishna be able to sort out Mohini’s misunderstanding?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.