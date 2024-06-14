Krishna Mohini Spoiler: Krishna faints; Aryaman breaks her fast by giving water

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Krishna (Debattama Saha) fasting for the Vatsavitri Puja for Aryaman’s (Fahmaan Khan) long life and well-being. We saw Ananya also fasting and getting dressed up for Aryaman. It was a sight to watch when Krishna sprained her ankle and could not complete the parikrama of the puja, and how Aryaman came in and lifted her in his arms and walked, so that she could complete the parikrama.

The upcoming episode will see Krishna indulging all day in household work in spite of having pain in her leg. She will cook a sumptuous meal for the family too. During the dinner time, Ananya will deliberately send Krishna to her room to get sweet box. Aryaman will be forced by Ananya to break her fast. Aryaman will be about to feed her, when he will hear Krishna dropping the sweet box. Krishna will be about to faint and fall when Arya will run towards her and hold her in his arms. He will immediately make her drink water, thus breaking her fast.

Dadi will tell the family that Kanhaji has done his job, and has helped Krishna break her fast at the hands of Aryaman.

Krishna Mohini Ep 46 13th June Written Episode Update

Sid invited Anuradha Ma’am home for the project work. Krishna sprained her ankle during the puja, which resulted in Aryaman lifting her and walking to make her complete the puja.

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.